LETTER: ‘Trend bucked’ at the polls

We would like to thank all the loyal residents who voted for the Liberal Democrat candidates across the town.

We bucked the trend in Tarring by increasing Bob Smytherman’s majority on an increased turnout. It is a credit to the hard work of the team over many years and a visual presence – we still have surgeries across the town not specific to any one area.

We’d like to publicly thank all of our candidates, but especially Martin McCabe, Emma Norton, Yvonne Leonard, Jackie Cranefield, Caroline Griffiths, Christine Brown and Christine Allen, who put themselves in the firing line for equality, diversity and a positive future for Worthing.

It isn’t the easiest of challenges to stand up for your principles in the current climate – people before politics – but the result shows that Liberal Democrats have staying power.

We are looking forward to pursuing our local environmental projects with residents already in the pipeline and others which will include helping to look after our amazing assets here in Worthing namely the South Downs. We have a fantastic town, – caring and inspiring people – and we intend to continue to work and serve you in any way we can.

Councillors Hazel Thorpe and Bob Smytherman

(on behalf of Worthing Liberal Democrats)

High Street, Tarring

---

