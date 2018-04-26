LETTER: Time to slow down ‘progress’?

The internet appears to be developing as a gothic horror beyond control.

As a strict amateur regarding the internet and computers, it is obvious that personal and mainframe computers could have been developed and used without the internet.

In which case we have modern cables that can transfer substantial data rapidly. I would be very happy if organisations had mainframe computers for their data, accessible only by cable. We could then have our satellites for iPads and similar quite separate.

It would slow things down marvellously.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

