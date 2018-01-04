LETTER: The April Fool footprints

I am writing about the recent letter seeking information about an April Fool prank.

I do remember the footsteps along Littlehampton promenade. It was before I started school, so I was very young.

My grandfather told me that fearsome dragons had come out of the sea overnight, and he took me to the seafront to show me their pawprints. For many years I really believed these were the imprints of some giant beasts.

Then much later someone, I don’t remember who, told me they were just painted on. A practical joke. I was so disappointed. My grandad’s story sounded so much better.

Mrs J. Garth

Clun Road

Littlehampton