LETTER: Thanks to all for support

May I, through your publication, extend my sincere and grateful thanks to the volunteers who work in the League of Friends tea bar at Southlands Hospital?

The work they do is thoroughly appreciated not only by the patients and visitors but also the staff as well. They go out of their way to make everyone so welcome and are always there to lend a helping hand.

They turn out in all weathers throughout the year to give their time for the benefit of others.

May I also say a big thank you to everyone who visits and supports the tea bar throughout the year? It is through that support that we can offer much-needed equipment and facilities to the patients of the hospital and outpatients.

This year has been very challenging but the Friends volunteers have stuck with us to offer care and support, so thank you.

Malcolm Brett

Chairman, League of Friends

Southlands Hospital

Shoreham