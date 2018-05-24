LETTER: Thanks for the feedback

Crafters’ Corner would like to thank Marie for the lovely letter she sent to the paper last week about the shop. It’s lovely to get feedback from our customers and it’s very much appreciated.

We are in Clifton Road, Littlehampton. We welcome all customers, old and new.

Jan Gordon

Crafters’ Corner

Clifton Road, Littlehampton

---

