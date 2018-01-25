LETTER: Thanks for all the support

Littlehampton District Lions Club would like to thank the residents of Littlehampton and Rustington for their generous donations to our charity collections in the days running up to Christmas.

Santa’s grottos in both town centres, ‘house to house’, Aldi and Tesco supermarkets and static street collections helped to ensure that substantial funds will be available to help those in need.

The monies, some £3,800, will be donated to our Charity Trust Fund from which it will be apportioned by our services committee to local deserving causes.

Thank you once again for your continuing support which is greatly appreciated.

We hope you all have a happy and prosperous New Year.

John Taylor

Club president

Harsfold Close

Rustington

