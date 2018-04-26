LETTER: Supporting our health service

I agree with E. White (letters, April 19) and I am sure my mum would, too, if she was still alive.

Before the NHS, it was £3 for a doctor’s home visit. As she had five children, she couldn’t afford it for herself.

I worked for Worthing NHS, before it became a trust, for 15 happy years – first at Zachary Merton then at Littlehampton Hospital.

It seems to me that when it went to NHS trusts, that’s when cutbacks happened.

It’s not the doctors’ fault, they all do their very best in the time they are allowed.

Peggy Brassett

Granville Road Littlehampton

