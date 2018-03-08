LETTER: Snow barely lies in town centre

I took the above photo last Tuesday morning, just as Worthing woke up with the news that the entire country was about to face the most severe cold weather ever reported.

According to weather reports, in the furthest north of the country, there have been red weather warnings on the radio and people trapped in their properties in 19 inches of snow!

Last weekend, I collected family members from Gatwick Airport at around midnight, and I witnessed the gritter lorries hard at work, preparing the motorways around Sussex, to protect us from ‘the Beast from the East’ and minimise accidents.

I am always impressed how the snow barely lies in the centre of our town and inspired by our unusual eco-climate. I guess this makes Worthing unique and this should be celebrated.

Daniel De Conceicao Silva, Victoria Park Gardens, Worthing

