LETTER: Scheme will not tackle shortage

About 12 years ago a planning application was made by Shoreham Port Authority to remove the Southwick Marina and replace it with a number of high-rise offices, creating 1,000 jobs.

There was to be a new service road by claiming land by backfilling the water along the north edge of the canal.

The application was finally rejected on the grounds of poor infrastructure insufficient road networks to take the existing traffic away from the High Street in Shoreham and the Old Shoreham Road at the Southwick Street junction resulting in high level exhaust pollutions.

It was said that such developments producing additional traffic would not take place until the road network around the port of Shoreham was improved.

Twelve years on we are still in the same situation. While we’ve seen a huge number of housing developments take place on each side of the River Adur there have been no improvements to traffic congestion. This has led the A259 to have some of the worst pollution in the county.

This Howard Kent site development, should it gain approval, would give rise to further applications to follow which would be difficult to refuse. I object to the scale of the development which leaves little open space and is totally out of character to the area and would do little to alleviate the housing shortage in Adur.

Dennis Clark, Church Lane, Southwick

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.