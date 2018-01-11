LETTER: Reuse power station water?

I object to the imposition of 1,100 homes on the western harbour arm, along with the other local developments totalling 3,600 unaffordable homes.

I believe the water demand would be unsustainable. Southern Water states that everyone uses 135 litres per day, yet the developers quote 110 litres per household.

The Brighton chalk aquifer is heavily exploited, under serious water stress, high demand and the resources availability is low. However, I do have a suggestion: a desalination plant. Could it not utilise the hot water from the power station?

Michael Hubbard

Town Quay

Shoreham