LETTER: Remembrance Sunday 2018

Remembrance Sunday 2018 falls exactly on November 11, exactly 100 years since the guns fell silent.

Hence there is a prima facie case for Remembrance Sunday 2018 to be marked with retail closure to enhance the peace and decorum that one associates with remembrance and to give more working people the chance to attend the Remembrance Sunday events in their communities.

MPs and Peers will gain many plaudits were they to rise above the arguments over Brexit and parties – and come together in genuine unity to legislate for retail closure for Remembrance Sunday 2018 out of respect for the men and women of HM Forces. Worthing MPs like the much respected Sir Peter Bottomley may care to take the lead over this issue.

John Barstow

Member, Usdaw Executive Council, Fittleworth

