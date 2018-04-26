LETTER: ‘Please update your records’

Please update your records. The High Sheriff of West Sussex is Mrs Caroline Nicholls, not Lady Emma Barnard as reported in the Worthing Herald last week (page 5).

It is disappointing that our local paper has not made more of a local Worthing resident having achieved one of the highest civic offices in the county – and worse, got it wrong! I trust your records will be corrected speedily.

Margaret Bamford

Fox Lea

Findon

Editor’s note: Many thanks to Margaret for pointing out the error, which should not have happened – especially after the half-page story on the Sussex’s new High Sheriffs in the edition of April 5. We hope the above picture will make things right.

