LETTER: Please stop the crisp-crunching

I just have to get this off my chest! I went to see the film, The Greatest Showman, last night at the Windmill Theatre.

An absolutely brilliant film. But what spoilt it for me was the noise of people eating crisps all through the performance.

We are told to turn our mobile phones off so as not to make a noise during the show, perhaps we ought to be told not to eat out of noisy crisp packets, too!

Hopefully, in the near future, someone will invent packaging that will be silent when opening and eating out of. I’m sure they would make a fortune!

Diana Adams

Hide Gardens, Rustington

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.