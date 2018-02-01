LETTER: On talk of lower limit in village...

I am part of 20’s Pointless group that opposed the 20’s Plenty in Worthing. As regards the Findon proposal...

We note the proposal for a 20mph zone in Findon Village and the associated costs.

The limited area proposed is indeed suitable for a maximum speed of 20mph, as demonstrated by the fact that drivers in the area generally drive at below this speed without being so instructed.

That the council is prepared to spend several thousand pounds to tell people to do what they are already doing must be good news for those groups and persons who have urgent and important need of council funding. Plainly there is no shortage of funds at County Hall.

Gavin Ross

Rogate Close

Worthing

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.