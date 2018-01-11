LETTER: Nursing could not have been better

I would like to let your readers know of my experience whilst I was at Worthing Hospital.

To all concerned with my visit from December 28 to January 1 inclusive:

I can only express my sincere thanks in the way I was treated, from the porter who wheeled me around for various scans, to Mr Di Nicola who has never given up on trying to find out what the cause of my illness is.

The nursing on Chanctonbury Suite could not have been better, they all looked after me and sought to answer any question that I threw at them, they kept me well fed and watered.

The last time that I was in hospital for any length of time was four years previous (not Worthing Hospital). The food was atrocious but in your hospital I found that it compared favourably with good pub food. The taste, quantity and alternatives were excellent. I am even tempted to call in there for lunch one day.

I am due for more explorative investigations in the coming weeks hopefully to get to the bottom of my illness and I look forward to that experience. My sincere thanks to all concerned.

John Jones

Penlands Vale

Steyning