LETTER: No wonder colds and flu spread

It’s not surprising that we have rampant cold and flu epidemics.

I purchased a woolly hat at a clothing store and the assistant, after coughing several times into her hand, then proceeded to handle the inside of my hand with her hand and give me my receipt and change.

I have found this lack of basic hygiene appalling and fairly widespread in the retail and even food outlets.

More training is required to eradicate this problem.

Michael Moore

Norfolk Road

Littlehampton

