LETTER: No cycling on the pavements

I told off a chap riding his cycle on the pavement and was sworn at.

Cycling on the pavement is against the law and I am a law-abiding citizen.

The police in Worthing are turning a blind eye to those who ride a cycle on the pavements in Worthing.

Had a police officer been walking on the beat, they would have told off the cyclist.

Martin Mays

Warwick Gardens Worthing

