We visited The Lanes health club in Rustington and we were so disappointed to find that they have the same ‘cold’ pool as Virgin Active had.

They always had an answer when we, and many other members, complained about this fact!

On our visit we chatted to other swimmers and found that it is still a problem. So much money had been spent everywhere else, but the pool was just the same. As we mainly like to use the pool, it has put us off rejoining.

Chris and Mike Merry

Worthing Road, Rustington