LETTER: Missed photo opportunity?

I am writing to say how very disappointed I was with your photoshoot coverage at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Wick in aid of the 18th birthday Elvis Presley charity event.

I attended the event in the morning and the event was great. Photos were taken of the volunteers, including a group one, but none were printed in your paper.

The volunteers do great work all year round and a picture of them would have been in recognition of the work they do. Maybe a picture can be put in for your Christmas edition?

On a more jolly note, whilst Elvis was singing ‘Return to Sender’, into the shop walked the local postman delivering the mail. You could not have written the script for the timing of that.

Mr K. Manny

Selwyn Avenue

Wick