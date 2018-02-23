LETTER: Memories of ‘Saltings Bridge’

Pauline Harnett (Opinion, February 1) is not the only one who recalls a suggestion for a new bridge from the A259 across the Saltings.

LETTER: What happened to bridge idea?

Known as the Saltings Bridge, it was to go from the site of Holloways Garage (now Frosts), coming out shortly before the Saltings roundabout. Like Pauline, I seem to remember it did not proceed because of the nesting of birds.

I suppose had it gone ahead it would have relieved unnecessary Worthing-bound traffic from the high street with a subsequent improvement in air quality?

David Hudson

Middle Road

Shoreham

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.