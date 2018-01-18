LETTER: Make sure it can be used

Years ago, we used to use the slipway at Ropetackle with our small family boat.

However, the planners allowed this wonderful facility to be lost when the housing development went ahead, and now I see plans are afoot for another public slipway.

Unless there is also parking for car and trailer this is useless, so please make sure adequate parking is included so the facility can actually be used.

Wendy Taylor

Manor Road

Lancing

