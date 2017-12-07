LETTER: Lucky to see so many birds

Reading the column by Whispering Smith in a previous Gazette, I would say he has been lucky to see that many birds.

During October, now and again I would become aware of a reasonable amount of chattering from on high. Looking up, dozens of birds were perched roof-top high and, after a short span of time, swooped into a garden to eat whatever was going and, after a brief rest, flew off.

It was suggested to me that they were migrating.

Lately, I have been more aware of birds feeding off any bushes that might be in a front garden.

E. Benham

Gloucester Place, Littlehampton