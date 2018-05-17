LETTER: Is there a serial flower thief?

I was very interested in Barbara Cook’s letter concerning the theft of her rhododendrons.

A few weeks ago I likewise bought two large rhododendron bushes, each costing £45, from Ferring Nurseries. These I planted in the front garden of my bungalow that I have for sale in Findon Valley.

A few days later, I found they had been stolen.

Has anyone else had plants stolen? Very likely they have been repotted and taken to sell at a car boot sale.

If anyone sees expensive rhododendrons or similar plants for sale at such a location, perhaps they could bear in mind that they are possibly not theirs to sell.

Barry Cranford

Honeysuckle Lane

Worthing

---

