LETTER: Increase due to RPI, or RIP-off?

Can Adur & Worthing Councils explain why the charge for the green bin collection has risen for the next year by 14.29 per cent, since the waste collected becomes compost, which the councils sell at a profit?

The collection costs nothing since the same lorry and bin men collect it simultaneously with the landfill collection.

The increase cannot be explained by any increase in RPI but only surely as a money-making RIP-off. I shall not be renewing. Social media suggests many other will be doing likewise.

Neil Wilson

West Street, Sompting

