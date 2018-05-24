LETTER: In response to correspondent

I would like to reply to Martyn Booker’s letter of May 10.

Firstly, I agree with him in wanting a Great Britain – it’s just that I don’t see Brexit is the way.

My reasons are that the world has changed over the last 100 years – for example, we have no Sheffield steel or any shipyards and much of our industry is owned by overseas companies.

The car industry is a prime example and even HP Sauce and Weetabix. Let us not forget we could not compete even with the EU to print our own passports and the price competition would be stronger if we had to compete with the likes of Taiwan and India. The EU has not stopped Germany getting stronger, although that may be because they have stable coalition governments that all pull together. Lastly, I must point out that our referendum only gave a 41 per cent of the electorate’s votes to Brexit – hardly a healthy majority – and we have a minority government.

A.D. Freeman

St Lawrence Avenue

Worthing

