LETTER: In agreement over verges

I have just read the letter from Eric Waters on the subject of grass verges (Herald, February 22) and I must say that I agree wholeheartedly with his sentiments – saves money and provides extra parking.

Give it lots of thought, Adur and Worthing councils!

Mrs S. Crowhurst

Sedbury Road

Sompting

