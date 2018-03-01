LETTER: How crime is being handled

You asked what we think of the way some of the crime is handled by the police in our area. In recent times I cannot say, as there has been no reason to contact them but this observation dates back five years.

As you know, any vehicle coming into this country is granted one year tax-free and they must comply with our tax laws and tax the vehicle in the UK, which was not done in this case. So, the police were informed of this non-compliance with our law.

They were given the number of the vehicle and the location, and they wanted more facts.

What did they want – us to do the job for them?

We never see a policeman on the beat now, in spite of the fact that local crimes continue, and I for one would never bother to report anything to the police. It would be a complete waste of my time.

P.W. Watson

Sussex Street, Wick

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.