I am I writing to ask the help of your readers.

The matchstick model of Broadwater church was made by a Ray Goodall (1912-1985) when he was convalescing from an illness in 1973. The church no longer has the space to store the model and would like to offer it to any one connected with Ray.

Please would they get in touch with me if interested?

Rob Ferguson

Hillbarn Lane

Worthing

robbieferg2@tiscali.co.uk