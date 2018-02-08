LETTER: Have developers been to the site?

In the paper of January 25, page 3, your article on the decision by the planning committee to approve the riverfront development at Free Wharf was illustrated by an aerial view supplied by Southern Housing.

Have the developers ever visited the site?

They have airbrushed out the A259, the housing, the railway, and existing community who will bear the brunt of this inappropriate high rise and over dense development.

How can the project lead, Jeremy Barkway, claim that Southern Housing will ‘continue to ensure the proposals provided significant benefits to the community’ when their own illustration replaces that community with trees and green fields?

There are real people living around Free Wharf and along the Brighton Road, not squirrels. The planning committee must be encouraged to reconsider.

Jennifer Kharibian

Upper Shoreham Road

Shoreham

