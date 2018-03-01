LETTER: Green space will be a desert

The so-called Ferry Road Beach Access Landscaping Scheme has been undertaken with no consultation with the local residents who overlook the scheme, or with any Environmental Impact Assessment being made.

The scheme is replacing the grass embankments either side of the footpath with bicycle racks, wooden bollards, shingle, and the ubiquitous railway sleepers.

This is being funded by Adur District Council and the Rampion offshore wind farm.

Given the great need of funding for urgent local social projects it is surprising that funding has been used for this unwanted and unnecessary cosmetic scheme.

Our local schools like Buckingham Park Primary School are in urgent need of funding, as reported in this newspaper last week. Could this very generous funding from Rampion not have been put to better use?

It is particularly upsetting as we have so few green spaces on the Beach. What next, concreting over Beach Green with some tasteful planters dotted about?

The council had not bothered to trim or upkeep the embankments, so it makes one wonder what the new scheme will look like in time. If the planting on the footbridge approach is anything to go by it will look tatty very quickly.

This scheme has turned a green space into a desert.

Jackie Remfry

Old Fort Road

Shoreham Beach

