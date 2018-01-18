LETTER: Fine ‘selfish’ verge vandals?

Who are these ignorant, mindless, selfish idiots who churn up the grass verges, notably but not exclusively in Buckingham Road, Shoreham?

They have no regard for the local community, the local environment or the cost to the council tax payer.

It is heartbreaking to see the devastation caused to lovely grass verges needlessly and unthinkingly.

Perhaps offenders should be fined for the damage to help restoration.

Frank Jones

Saltings Way

Upper Beeding

