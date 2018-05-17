LETTER: Fears for the future of A27

A worrying time ahead seems likely for Worthing following the radio interview with a senior Highways England spokesman at Friday’s Arundel Bypass announcement, when it was admitted one of the reasons for the new bypass was to take pressure off the A259.

This is a major change to what residents were asked to comment upon during last years Arundel public consultation.

If traffic on the A259 is now also to be encouraged to use the new Arundel bypass, as traffic using the A29 Fontwell/Storrington/ Shoreham route is expected to do, it’s likely another 5,000 vehicles will join the 38,200 vehicles Highways England expect to use the new bypass.

So what would happen in Worthing? Well, at present some 30,000 vehicle use the A27 through the residential area daily. From Highways England data the new bypass will attract 6,000 from the A29 route, add that to that the previously mentioned 5,000 from the A259 then we will have a situation where an extra 11,000 daily vehicle trips will be added to the 30,000 already on this grossly polluted and congested road through Worthing and Lancing. The effect on local business and residents health doesn’t bear thinking about.

John Hughes

Welland Road

Worthing

