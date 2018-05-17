LETTER: Don’t clog up precious pipes

Why clog up our precious sinks, pipes, drains and sewers with left-over kitchen fats when they could so easily be recycled?

Instead, why not chop up our stale bread into chunks, pop them into the hot fat/oil in the frying pan, soak it all up and provide delicious feasts for our feathered friends who visit our bird tables?

We could add left-over cooked potatoes, pasta, bacon rinds, etc. Then just sit back and watch them happily gorge themselves, knowing that we are also doing everyone a favour!

Marilyn Hurdwell

Old Mead Road

Littlehampton

