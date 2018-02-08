LETTER: Do not neglect environment

Yapton protestors may win a minor battle, against the tide.

But if they are really concerned for the future, they must get to the root cause, wich could have been dealt with nationally soon after the Second World War

It is our fighting shy of ensuring population stabilty. And now over-population.

Globally, every country must be held responsible for their own populations, and in a publicised instance be treated a lot more strongly for moving people abroad and genocide. Increasing production of goods, including houses, has not been a problem in the last 200 years.

We will soon have an excess of all the wrong goods.

The real problem is neglect of the natural and social environment.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.