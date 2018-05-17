LETTER: ‘Delighted’ by election victory

I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to serve the people of Mash Barn for the next four years.

A big thank you to everyone who put their faith in me, and thank you to everyone across Adur who placed their cross next to the Labour candidate. In every ward we increased our vote on 2016.

In Mash Barn we more than doubled the majority of the October by-election and with gains in Eastbrook, Southlands and St Mary’s, we will form the official opposition and hold the Conservative-run council to account.

Councillor lee Cowen

East Worthing and Shoreham Labour Party, Greet Road, Lancing

