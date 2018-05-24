LETTER: Could force have done more?

Marie and John O’Sullivan, who live in Ringmer Road, Worthing, felt that the police should have visited their home last week after their bedroom window was smashed by a shot from a BB gun (Worthing Herald this week, and online).

Sussex Police, however, said that as there were no viable lines of enquiry police attendance or further action was not possible.

Perhaps the force could tell us if it’s response would have been the same if the pellet had hit and injured either Marie and John. After all, there would still have been ‘no viable lines of enquiry’.

What if one of them had died? Still ‘no viable lines of enquiry’?

Also, despite what the police spokesperson said, further action was possible. Sussex Police could have sent an officer round to visit the O’Sullivans to assure them that it was treating their distress seriously and would, at the very least, be speaking to their neighbours in case any of them saw who fired the shot.

I appreciate that the police, like the other emergency services, have suffered financial cutbacks but to simple ignore crimes like this one under the heading of ‘no viable lines of enquiry’ is, in my view, unacceptable.

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

