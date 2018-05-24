LETTER: Case of selective vandalism?

As a Shoreham Beach resident, I have, like others, been upset by the breakage of glass panels on the footbridge, and the ongoing investigation to establish why they are smashed, be it vandalism or a design fault of some kind.

Please correct me if this has already been pointed out, but every time I walk over the bridge, I always think the same thing and that is that all the panels are on the West side of the bridge. Surely if it was vandalism, the offenders would not be so selective.

David Graves

Riverside

Shoreham Beach

