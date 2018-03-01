LETTER: Call for new ‘living rent’

It was with a great sense of sadness and waste that I read the heartbreaking letter from Riley Turner (Herald letters, February 22).

How a society in the year 2018 can treat an obviously intelligent, articulate 19 year-old girl in this manner fills me with sadness.

When a society starts to fail the young of the country in providing properly funded education,affordable housing and real jobs then we are all in trouble.

Worthing’s private renters, and especially young private renters, are at the forefront of the present national housing crisis.

That is why East Worthing Labour Party are calling for the introduction of private rented-sector licensing. Through licensing we can ensure that a landlord’s property is safe and fit for habitation. Licensing also gives local authorities the power to ban the very worst landlords from operating altogether. We would also call for the introduction of a Worthing ‘living rent’ based on rents of no more than one third of the average local wage. This would be based on the London living rent program that is being successfully rolled out by the office of the mayor of London to deal with the chronic housing crisis in London.

Remember that they are our kids, nephews, nieces and grandchildren and they deserve a lot better than the hand we are dealing them in the present climate.

Mike Barrett

Worthing Labour Party

Cranworth Road

Worthing

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.