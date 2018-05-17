LETTER: Best-kept secret in our town

The best-kept secret of Littlehampton is a little gem, hidden away just off the high street: Crafters Corner.

There are many lovely things to be seen – haberdashery and accessories, all hand-made by Jan and her team, always helpful and willing to make items to order.

A pleasure to visit. I enjoy all the many things I have purchased – always a satisfied customer, never disappointed.

Marie Bates

Gloucester Road

Littlehampton

