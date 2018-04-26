LETTER: ‘Be proud of our NHS’

I have just had a spell in the hospital – taken in by the ambulance crew to A&E, X-rays, CT scan, blood, then moved to CCU to Emergency D and finally to Castle Ward.

Worthing Hospital, be extra proud of all your staff that I came in contact with. Everywhere was clean the staff were amazing and thank you for putting me back together. Be proud of our NHS – it’s there for those that are entitled to it.

Jean Corcoran

St Botolph Road

Worthing

