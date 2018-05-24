LETTER: Bank holiday parking issue

I wonder what bright spark decided to fence off 15 prime seafront parking spaces the day before the best bank holiday weekend on record – work did not start until the Tuesday after – causing inconvenience to visitors and lost revenue to the council.

Also, while Sea Road was flooded, the sign was hidden behind a bin. Now it’s clear, the sign is in view.

Michael Moore

Norfolk Road,

Littlehampton

