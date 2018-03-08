LETTER: Attendees ‘in the know’?

On reading John Houghton’s letter regarding the lack of attendance at Worthing Music and Arts Festival, I have to say that as a writer for the Surrey Dance Festival for the last 26 years, having therefore heard of the Worthing festival, I was looking forward to attending performances.

To my amazement, after we moved to Worthing, I found that the festival was not advertised nor were the venues, times of performance, or anything relating to the festival to be found.

Occasionally a photo would appear in the local press of young dancers holding their trophies, but I have a sneaking suspicion that they were usually as a result of a tip off from the dancers’ schools.

So I can only imagine that the only people who do attend are the competitors’ friends and relations who are ‘in the know’.

Helen Doswell, Humber Avenue, Durrington

