LETTER: Area in need of a bus shelter

Having regularly visited my grandparents in Fetherston Road, Lancing, I am amazed there is no bus shelter.

Fundamentally, a bus shelter is needed so you can sit down while waiting for the number 16 Compass bus.

Furthermore, you can stay dry on a winter’s day with a bus shelter there.

Gavin Muggeridge

Millfield, Sompting

