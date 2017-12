I disagree with the comments Ann Barlow made that Worthing Theatres is offering no classic dramas or plays (Worthing Herald last week, and online).

Surely Shakespeare, Noel Coward, Oscar Wilde count as classical authors, with the opportunity of seeing first class ballet and opera, too.

I applaud the range and variety of productions being offered to suit all ages and taste at our three Worthing Theatres.

Heather Stone

Western Road

Lancing