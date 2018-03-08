LETTER: Agreement over living rent idea

I have just read Mike Barrett’s letter (Herald, March 1) proposing a ‘living rent’ of one third of the average wage and a licensing system for private landlords.

As a private landlord letting property in Worthing, I would support both proposals.

Those of us offering decent accommodation at a fair price have nothing to fear from either but we recognise that a greedy and irresponsible element tends to give us all bad name.

Paul Eustice, St Thomas’s Road, Worthing

