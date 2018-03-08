LETTER: Action needed on litter blight

We have recently returned from a short break in Madeira. We stayed in Funchal and were interested to see what pride the inhabitants take in their city.

There was minimal litter in the streets and we noticed very little graffiti. What we did notice were numerous people out and about keeping the place neat and tidy.

On our return home it is striking to see how different things are here.

Walking down Lyminster Road towards Wick there is litter everywhere.

One can hardly walk a couple of yards without noticing at least one piece of litter carelessly discarded and lying on the ground.

Funchal is very much bigger than Littlehampton but what they have in common is that they are both are tourist destinations. Both earn considerable sums of money from those who visit and this money helps support the local economy.

I have a couple of questions. First, how is it that we have become so careless of the environment in which we all live? Secondly, what can we do to improve things?

I heard on the news that the community in Shoreham has organised a massive clean up of Shoreham Beach.

I think that it would be an excellent idea to do something similar for the streets of our own community and, having cleaned them up, keep them clean.

David Farrer-Brown, Lyminster Road, Littlehampton

---

