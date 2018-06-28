IKEA plans at New Monks Farm need more scrutiny before meeting

Readers should be aware that Adur District Council has called a planning meeting in July to approve/reject the New Monks Farm application for 600 homes, a school and IKEA on the Adur flood plain.

This is despite further information being required about the viability of the proposals put forward to manage flooding and drainage and about concerns raised by the South Downs National Park.

A response is also being awaited from Highways England with details on how the increased traffic will be managed. Following the rejection of their plans last year for the A27 (which did not take into account the traffic from IKEA) it is crucial that residents know what proposals Highways England will put forward.

Until Highways England publishes its new proposals, no planning meeting should take place and certainly no decision should be made before the A27 plans are endorsed by both Adur and Worthing councils.

To rush through the approval of the New Monks Farm development before the concerned groups (Campaign for the Protection of Rural England, South Downs National Park, West Sussex Drainage and Adur Floodwatch) have an opportunity to examine the new information is undemocratic. Worthing council allowed two months (with all information available) between the close of the consultation date and the planning meeting to decide on the approval of the Aquarena, which is a far less complicated development than New Monks Farm.

The consultation date closure for New Monks Farm was June 25, allowing only just over three weeks until the planning meeting.

Do the residents of Adur not deserve the same consideration as that given to Worthing residents?

The effect of IKEA and 600 homes on the infrastructure, roads, pollution, sewage and drainage merits at least two months of scrutiny and consideration. What is the rush?

Alan Robb

Brierley Gardens

Worthing

---

---

---

