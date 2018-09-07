Disabled car park signs in Worthing need to be clearer

I recently visited the Connaught Theatre with a disabled friend and parked in the disabled bay in the adjacent car park.

We consequently received a £70 fine. In hindsight, I fully accept that it was our responsible to read the charges sign as we drove past it at the entrance.

The Union Place car park in Worthing town centre

However, we genuinely thought the bay was free-of-charge because it had the universal wheelchair sign on the ground.

After a bit of research, I decided to appeal because people have been getting caught in this way and paying fines since 2013.

Like them, we have asked NCP to provide signage on the wall next to the bay indicating that a parking ticket is required.

Labour councillor Jim Deen is following this up and would like to hear from others who have been caught out in this way.

My appeal failed and I now have to pay a £100 fine.

Good for profits but unkind to people with a disability.

Maureen Purcell

Southview Drive

Worthing

---

---

