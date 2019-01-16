Denying result of Brexit referendum is anti-democratic

I was very pleased to read the letters from Eric Walters and John Stevens published in the January 10 edition of the paper and online.

I too am fed up with ‘Remainers’ failing to accept the referendum result, simply because they lost it.

Brexit

Mr Munro is naive to say the ‘European Peace’ since 1945 has happened because of the EU. He is wrong, NATO has been responsible for that.

Mr Munro, an acknowledged pacifist and advocate of moral rearmament, fails to mention that the EU is moving headlong towards the creation of a ‘European superstate army’.

This surely is a highly confrontational move that can only antagonise and provoke the Russians. I do not want our troops to be part of that, and of course, the Russians will respond ‘in kind’.

So here’s a reminder to Mr Munro. There was a national referendum, or ‘peoples’ vote’ in 2016. You took part in it, expecting to be on the winning side and then abide by the result.

But, John, you lost. So stop whining and commenting on ‘our lack of intelligence’.

You purport to be a democrat, but seek to deny the majority their democratically gained victory. Denying a national referendum result is anti-democratic.

Keith Williams

Mount Pleasant, Arundel

