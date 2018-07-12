Cyclists on Adur Ferry Bridge make pedestrians risk ‘life and limb’

Given that the law banning cycling on pavements is acknowledgement by a former authority that such practise is a danger to pedestrians, how can current authorities consider it not to be a danger when the pavement is called the ‘Adur Ferry Bridge’ in Shoreham?

The danger for cyclists, when using our roads, stems largely from the disparity between cycle and motor-traffic speeds. The Ferry Bridge situation has simply transferred the same problem over to pedestrians.

While we all know that many cyclists moderate their speed, recent history tells us that it only takes one specimen of the ‘speed-freak-on-a-mission’ variety to injure or kill someone.

It, therefore, beggars belief that despite knowing all this, authorities still allow cyclists using a ‘mixed’ concourse such as the Ferry Bridge to remain entirely regulation-free. Cyclists require no tests for braking efficiency, no insurance and no visible identification, and there is no legally enforced requirement to observe a given speed limit.

Pedestrians outnumber cyclists by at least ten to one, so why are the majority risking ‘life and limb’ in order to not inconvenience a minority?

Why do councils continue to ‘deify’ cyclists to something approaching sainthood?

Colin Burgoyne

Riverbank Shoreham Beach

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

Campaign to make Shoreham more bike-friendly

‘Cyclists seem to think they own the pavements’

More signs needed for new cycle path on A259

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.